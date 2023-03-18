Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has made it to The White House!

The rapper was spotted on the scene over the weekend when she took a trip to Washington D.C. to visit The White House in honor of Women’s History Month and of course, beauty was spotted serving a LEWK while spending time with Madame Vice President Kamala Harris.

For her ensemble, Meg rocked an adorable black and blue skirt retailing for $1,650 and a matching cropped cardigan retailing for $1990, both by Alexander McQueen. She paired the look with black pumps and a black handbag to give the look an extra pop. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing small silver hoop earrings in her ears to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she gave us a sleek and straight style with her hair in a braided ponytail to show off both sides of her gorgeous face.

The “Savage” emcee took to Instagram to share photos of her visit to The White House, including a selfie with the Vice President and we’re all swooning! Check it out below.

We’re so happy the rapper has stepped back into her fly-girl era because she is killing this look and we can’t wait to see more!

What do you think about Meg’s big trip to The White House and her killer style? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs

Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion Visited The White House In An Alexander McQueen Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com