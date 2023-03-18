Monica is definitely one of our favorite fashion girls and her latest look is proof that she’s still killing the fashion game!
In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty gave us style goals in an all-pink look. For her ensemble, she donned a killer long pink fur jacket with stain lining from Mongolian, currently retailing for $995. She paired the look with a matching pink mini-dress that showed off her toned legs. But it was her metallic pink boots that really got us talking as the beauty took her outfit to the next level by rocking a pair of Jennifer Le’s iconic Caiman II boots which currently retail for $499.
As for her hair, she wore her black locs in big, fluffy curls that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.
The starlet shared the look on her social media page, sharing a two-photo carousel along with the caption, “Can’t get you outta my system MDA Mongolian MO … @iamjenniferle Me Pls”
Check out the stunning photo set below.
Monica Shows Off Her Style In Pink Metallic Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
