Halle Bailey was spotted on the scene this weekend serving a LEWK when she posed in an orange silk dress that was everything! The beauty shared her look on Instagram and stunned her millions of followers in the process.

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few photos of herself donning a super cute, orange slip dress from Nili Lotan that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The satin dress was paired with matching orange sandals and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature locs in tight coils and was all smiles as she showed off the look to perfection.

The starlet shared her gorgeous look in a photo dump on her IG page which included a picture of her alongside her big sister and group mate, Chloe.

Check out the post below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” while another commented on the pink look, writing, “SHOWSTOPPING” and we have to agree, Halle’s face card never declines!

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay? Did she nail this look?

Halle Bailey Is A Goddess In A Nili Lotan Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com