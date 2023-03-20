Celebrate the beginning of the spring season with a free Rita’s Ice or an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen!
Dairy Queen is celebrating spring with its annual Free Cone Day (March 20).
Customers can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone on the house today with no purchase necessary.
The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders and there is a limit of one free cone per person, while supplies last.
Rita’s Italian Ice is celebrating the first day of spring with its 31st annual free Italian Ice giveaway.
To take advantage of the offer, simply stop by any one of the chain’s participating locations today to receive a free Italian Ice in the flavor of your choice, including the new gummy bear flavor.
Rita’s app users can also enter to win Free Ice for a Year by entering the promo code “SPRING23” into their Rita’s app today.
THE LATEST:
- First day of Spring: Free Rita’s Ice & DQ Ice Cream Cone
- Tina Cosby – Host Community Connection WTLC-AM – Women’s History Month Honoree
- Raimeka Graham, President MSD of Wayne Township Board of Education – Women’s History Month Honoree
- Kimberly Lawrence-Curry – Ezkenazi Health’s Specialty Care Services – Women’s History Month Honoree
- Kiahna W. Davis – Central Regional Director Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Women’s History Month Honoree
- Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs, Vice President for Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana – Women’s History Month Honoree
- Trump’s Expected Arrest: ‘Mug Shot, Fingerprints,’ But Perp Walk Unlikely, Ex-DA Predicts
- Halle Bailey Is A Goddess In A Nili Lotan Gown
- Yung Miami Is Our Style Muse In A Casablanca Dress
- University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
First day of Spring: Free Rita’s Ice & DQ Ice Cream Cone was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset