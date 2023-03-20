Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After a week of deliberations, a jury in Broward County, FL has found three men guilty of the murder of rapper XXXtentacion in 2018.

As reported by NBC News, Dedrick Williams, 26; Trayvon Newsome, 24; and Michael Boatwright, 28, were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery. The conviction of first-degree murder means that the trio will be facing life in prison.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, 25, pleaded guilty on a lesser charge of second-degree murder last year and testified against the other three in court.

XXXtentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was only 20 years old when he was shot to death on June 18, 2018, outside a motorcycle shop north of Miami.

The “Look at Me” rapper was leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach when an SUV blocked him. As shown in surveillance footage in court, two masked gunmen exited the SUV, and one shot Onfroy multiple times. Both men grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag from the car with $50,000 inside and escaped.

Prosecutors identified Boatwright as the gunman who opened fire, Newsome as the other gunman, and Williams as the getaway driver.

Defense attorneys attempted to cast doubt on Allen’s testimony and, in a weird turn of events, attempted to say that fellow rapper Drake was involved, due to a rap feud with XXX. However, prosecutors proved that there was no evidence linking the Toronto MC to the crime.

