Willis Reed, a former 7-time All-Star for the New York Knicks, has passed away. He was 80 years old.
Reed was drafted in the second round by the Knicks in the 1964 NBA draft. He was that year’s Rookie of the Year and went to seven straight All-Star games. He also made the All-NBA Team five times. The former center and power forward helped New York win titles in 1970 and 1973 and was the league MVP in the 1969-70 season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to Bill Bradley, a US Senator and former Knicks teammate, Reed passed away as a result of congestive heart issues. He was receiving treatment at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, but the location of his death has yet to be confirmed.
Reed’s NBA career was shortened due to injuries. The All-Time Knick eventually went on to coach the Knicks and New Jersey Nets and made a coaching stop at Creighton in between.
RELATED: Celebrating Black Sports Legends
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars