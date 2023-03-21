Shots fired after crash, woman working at nearby business struck by stray bullet

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to a shooting at a gas station on Indy’s north side that left a woman shot who was working at a nearby business.

According to IMPD, police responded to the intersection at North Keystone and 71st Street on reports of a person shot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim in her 60s who had been shot.

Police say an altercation started when a crash occurred in the southbound lanes of North Keystone Avenue. The two cars involved in the crash then pulled into the nearby Shell gas station parking lot.Read more from WRTV here

