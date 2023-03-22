Rapper Cardi B is all smiles after officially winning her defamation lawsuit from 2019 against Youtuber Tasha K! The rapper sued the shock jock/ podcaster for spreading rumors. Tasha K the host of Unwine With Tasha K later appealed the lawsuit in September of last year. it’s very clear that the appellate court is rejecting the appeal and now Ms. K has to cough up a hefty 4 million dollars which she claims she doesn’t have. We’re sure its not all about the money to Cardi B but more so the principle!
YouTube gossip blogger, Tasha K has lost her appeal in the Cardi B defamation lawsuit in which a court determined she was guilty and was ordered to pay Cardi B $4 million in damages and legal fees. Tasha K is now reacting to the appeal loss.
“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash – Tasha K”
Some fans feel like Tasha K is making light of the situation as if it was a joke and fans are calling her out!
Tasha K Publicly Apologizes To Cardi B After Losing $4 Million Dollar Lawsuit! was originally published on themorninghustle.com
