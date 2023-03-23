According to the National Coffee Association, more Americans in the U.S. consume coffee daily than bottled water, tea, or tap water.
Coffee includes caffeine, a stimulant, which is typically regarded as safe for healthy adults at about 400 mg per day, or near equal to four or five cups made at home.
Researchers discovered that drinking coffee did not result in increased daily bouts of additional heartbeats.
The extra beats in the heart’s upper chambers are common and normally don’t create problems, researchers say. But they have been demonstrated to predict a potentially hazardous heart illness called atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia.
Researchers find new information behind coffee and heart risks was originally published on mix1079.com
