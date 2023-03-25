Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Praise This premiere earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black and blue cut-out gown that was everything!
Check out the stylish look below.
Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest?
DON’T MISS…
Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam
5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs
Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie
Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, Akon & More Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
-
Young Nudy Comes to Indianapolis
-
Fits Everybody: SZA Shows Off Her Curves In New SKIMS Campaign
-
Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer