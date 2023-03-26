Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away

CLOSE
According to reports, Angela Grier the older sister of rapper Young Thug has died. No word on the cause of death.
The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams is currently in jail due to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment charges.
More news as the story develops.
