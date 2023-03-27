Shooter Dead, Several Injured in Nashville School Shooting

Updated: March 27- 2:58 PM

An elementary school was the victim of an active shooting event in Nashville, Tennessee according to the Metro Nashville Police.

Three adults and three students at Covenant School, connected to Covenant Presbyterian Church have been confirmed dead. The suspect was gunned down by police.

The suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old woman. The victims’ names have been released.

Police statement: “We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene.”

This is a developing story.

