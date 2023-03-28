Bradley Beal is under police investigation for battery after he was involved in a confrontation with hecklers following The Wizards game against the Orlando Magic on March 21st.
Beal allegedly knocked a fan’s hat off after a fan yelled ‘You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!’
Beal believed the comment was ‘disrespectful’ and told the fan “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f*ck about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”
Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando was originally published on woldcnews.com
