Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando

Bradley Beal is under police investigation for battery after he was involved in a confrontation with hecklers following The Wizards game against the Orlando Magic on March 21st.

Beal allegedly knocked a fan’s hat off after a fan yelled ‘You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!’

Beal believed the comment was ‘disrespectful’ and told the fan “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f*ck about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”

One of the fans involved provided video of the incident to police. According to the report, the video shows the fan who was hit tell Beal he was not the one who made the initial comment and is heard apologizing, implying he did not intend to offend him. The police report is redacted, so neither fan is identified.

The police report says probable cause exists to charge Beal with a simple battery. Charges will be filed at large with the State Attorney’s Office.

source: wusa9

