The NBA legend, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the bidding group to own the Washington Commanders, sources confirmed. The Hall of Famer will join the Harris group led by Josh Harris who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
Magic Johnson is currently the part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and was The Lakers team president from 2017-2019. He has also invested in other sports teams, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS’ Los Angeles FC.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
In November, The Commanders current team owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they will be selling the team and Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion. NFL owners will be meeting in Phoenix next week, so a deal could happen soon but sources say that the sale most likely won’t be approved until late May when the owners meet again.
READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:
- Jaylen Brown Signs With M88 After Dropping Kanye West’s Donda Sports Agency
- Paul Pierce Tells Jaylen Brown He Didn’t Fake An Injury To Use Bathroom During The “Wheelchair Game”
- Colorado Police Department Investigating Ja Morant Has A History Of Corruption, Brutality
- Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism
- Kevin Garnett’s Launching His Own Global Streaming Channel, VEEM.TV
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Should Brandon Miller Be Allowed To Play? Debate Rages Over College Hoops Star Embroiled In Gun Controversy
- NBA Legend George Gervin Sues Ralph Lauren Over Sneaker Name & Design
- Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Coach Threatened To Bench Players Who Watched Rihanna’s Halftime Show
- Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, Akon & More Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
-
Young Nudy Comes to Indianapolis
-
TV Meteorologist Barbie Bassett Allegedly Fired After “Fo Shizzle, My Nizzle” Remarks
-
Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair
-
Fits Everybody: SZA Shows Off Her Curves In New SKIMS Campaign