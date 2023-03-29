‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Cast Member Brittney Taylor Allegedly Beat Her Kid’s Father With A Baseball Bat

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Love & Hip Hop star allegedly took some swings at the father of her children with a baseball bat.

TMZ exclusively reports Taylor allegedly was swinging for the fences and tried to knock her kids’ father’s block off. The incident with Afeez, the father of her 2-year-old and 8-month-old, took place earlier this month. After a warrant was issued for her arrest, the rapper turned herself into authorities.

Per TMZ:

A source familiar tells us the alleged beating came after Afeez flew to NY to see his kids, although he’d been keeping his distance due to some bad blood between him and Brittney.

As he and his mom were leaving the apartment with the kids, Brittney allegedly said something to him which he ignored, and we’re told that set her off. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Afeez told cops Brittney then punched him in the face while his kids were present. Afeez then left the residence, but cops say Brittney followed him out with the bat, hitting him and leaving him with a laceration and significant facial bleeding. Afeez took himself to the hospital, where he got stitches for a cut above his eye. For her behavior, she got two counts of assault charges, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Brittney Taylor was once the victim of violence herself. Taylor was allegedly the recipient of a Remy Ma punch. The Bronx superstar did end up in jail and quickly was a free woman after making bail. The charges against Remy Ma were dropped. — Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

