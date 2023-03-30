Ciara Brushes Her Daughter Sienna’s Hair In A Sweet Instagram Video

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara sent heartstrings tugging across the internet with a sweet Instagram video that captured her spending quality time with her daughter Sienna Princess.

On Thursday, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker took to Instagram with an adorable video that showed her styling her 5-year-old daughter’s hair. Throughout the adorable clip, the Grammy winner and her daughter smiled, laughed, and hugged each other as she worked to perfect the young tot’s curly tresses.

At one point in the video, Sienna Princess rocked a fashionable pair of white sunglasses.

She’s inherited her mother’s impeccable sense of style, it seems!

Toward the end of the video, the mother-daughter duo finally settled on a cute down hairstyle with a little swoop for some extra flair.

“I am so beautiful, I’m so responsible, I am enough and my soul is complete!! #DaGirls ” she captioned the sweet post.

In 2017, Ciara and her NFL hubby Russell Wilson welcomed Sienna Princess. Three years later, the loving couple gave birth to their youngest child, Win Harrison, 2. Before meeting Wilson, Ciara was already a mom to Future Zahir, who she shares with ex-boyfriend and rap star Future.

Sienna loves fashion, according to Ciara

During an interview with E! News in 2021, Ciara revealed that Sienna was a big fan of fashion and couture.

“I have no doubt dad’s going to be, like, bringing out the checkbook for Sienna,” the singer laughed. “No, she’s definitely going to be the one like on top of her game. But that’s what she sees in her mommy. I love fashion and it’s really fun bonding with her on the fashion side of it all.”

The youngster has even complimented the superstar on her date night outfits in the past.

“I have had that like, ‘Wow, Mommy, where are you going?’ Sometimes kids can’t say exactly how it looks, like, ‘That’s amazing.’ They’re like, ‘What are you going to do? Are you going on a date night with daddy?’” the “Level Up” artist shared.

Looking ahead to the future, Ciara confessed that she and Wilson might need to keep their eyes on Sienna, especially as she begins to date in her teenage years.

"Listen, that old saying is very true," the Lita CEO said. "My dad would always say, 'I got my shotgun ready!' So I think Russ would be no different than how my dad was." Ciara added, "The gut check is real. As a woman, we've got a good gut, so I'm definitely going to be listening to my gut so if my gut tells me one thing is wrong, we'll figure it out."

Ciara Brushes Her Daughter Sienna’s Hair In A Sweet Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com