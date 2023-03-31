Prizes To Win

Take Our Music Survey For $200 + Snoop & Wiz TIXS

Published on March 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 BET Experience

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty

Take THIS music survey for a chance to win $200 + Tickets to see Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa on July 20th at Ruoff Music Center!

HOT 100.9 Music Survey

Source: HOT 100.9 Music Survey / Tyree J.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY!

More from Hot 100.9
Close