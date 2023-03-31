Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has declared for the NBA Draft.

Hood-Schifino discussed his decision on Instagram.

“From start to finish, my freshman season has been nothing short of amazing. To the fans and people in Bloomington, you welcomed me with open arms. I can’t thank you enough. This is an experience I’ll take with me and remember forever. No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be an Indiana Hoosier,” said Hood-Schifino Friday morning.

This year, Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of Year and was second-team All-Big Ten. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He is projected to be a first-round pick.

The highlight of his freshman year was when he scored 35 points in Indiana’s win over Purdue in February. Indiana beat Purdue twice this year.

Indiana finished the season with a record of 23-12. They lost in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament to the Miami Hurricanes.

The post IU Freshman Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Declares for the NBA Draft appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

IU Freshman Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Declares for the NBA Draft was originally published on wibc.com