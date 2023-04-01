‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Cane Flexes His New Power, Riq & Brayden Find A New Way To Move Weight

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, Lauren (Paige Hurd) makes it clear she won’t snitch, and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) agrees with Brayden (Gianni Paolo) to move drugs at Weston Holdings after his homie makes some sneaky moves behind his back, and Cane (Woody McClain) finds dirt on Lorenzo (Berto Colon) giving him leverage over him.

Everybody’s Hustling

The episode opens up with everyone making moves. Tariq and Brayden are looking for some Wall Street drip with MacLean (Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith) in preparation for Riq’s first day of his internship with Weston Holdings. Effie is moving Noma’s weight and picking up payments across the Ivy League run and gets asked how is moving the weight at Stansfield going, which Effie is not doing.

Effie doesn’t answer, leading the woman to think it has something to do with Riq, and Effie (Alix Lapri) shuts her down.

Cane is making the rounds with his new goon, his father Lorenzo, who suffers a beatdown at the hands of some thugs. Cane watches as his father takes a beating and tells his dad that his a** whooping is him “getting off real easy” for Zeke and Dru.

After his breakup with Everett (Bradley Gibson), Dru (Lavelle Adams-Gray) takes out his “frustration” by taking on a guy he met on the dating app Grindr to pound town. When the dude tries to get intimate, Dru reminds him that he is just another booty call.

Everyone receives a text from Obi telling them to get to the warehouse immediately. When they arrive, he asks why half of Noma’s product is still there.

To ensure that he gets the desired results, Obi pulls out photos of Diana, Riq’s grandmother, and Brayden’s parents and tells them that if they don’t move all of Noma’s drugs, he will kill them, saving Riq’s granny for last.

Detective Whitman Wants To Get Monet & Riq Allows Effie To Sell Drugs At Stansfield

Detective Whitman (Jeff Hephner) is sure that Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) is the ringleader they should all be focused on and believes she killed his ex, Professor Milgram. He wants to question her some more, but both Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Gabriela Curnen) and Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrooke) think that is a bad idea, plus tell Whitman that Milgram’s death was a suicide. Turning the screws on Monet will only ruin their chance of getting their primary target, Riq.

Whitman gets BIG MAD and wants to know the big deal with Riq and why they feel he is so important. Blanca then brings up the idea that they should look deeper into Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death, and Jenny quickly shuts that down because she secretly knows Lauren is still alive.

After hearing that, Whitman storms out of the makeshift office, BIG MAD that he can’t harass Monet for the moment.

The scene shifts back to Riq and Effie. They are discussing what just went down at the meeting with Obi. Riq thought they would have everything under control by now and believes that Mecca’s operation is more significant than they initially thought.

Effie pitches the idea that she should start moving drugs at Stansfield again as a side hustle, and again Riq scoffs at the idea because he believes it’s still too risky. Effie does manage to convince him after she ensures that she will be alright and won’t be caught, and Riq tells her he trusts her.

Things Get Chippy In Class, Diana’s New Boo, Salim, Meets Cane

In class, things get a bit chippy. The lesson for the day is human capital, and each student gives their interpretation of the term. Diana talks about her family (specifically her mom) not appreciating her and takes a subliminal shot at Effie for getting with Riq while telling her he’s no good for her. Riq takes a shot at Brushundria (LightSkinKeisha) for stealing his internship. He still has no idea it was Brayden who set that all up.

After class, she and the hotep teacher’s assistant, Salim (Petey McGee), converse. He tells her that he did hit Google and got some information about her family, and broke down her pop’s criminal record. Diana is upset and tells him he could have just asked her, and she would have told him everything. The conversation stops when Salim points out someone is staring at them, that someone is none other than Cane.

Salim does not want the smoke with Cane, and he bounces. Cane is there to check on his sister, and he is unhappy to find out his baby sister has a job and gives her some money. He tells her to stop by the penthouse for dinner and a discussion.

Whitman Is Still Pressing Monet. He Gets Her To React

Detective Whitman is not done harassing Monet. He stops by her bar to give her a chance to “end all this” and to come in and answer some questions. Monet doesn’t bite, and Whitman leaves.

Monet runs to MacLean to tell him about her encounter with the cop and how he promises to go away if she comes into the precinct to talk. Her attorney advises against that but eventually caves in and tells Monet that she has to follow his instructions.

Before she leaves, Monet brings up the phone call from his burner phone, but we all know it isn’t him. It was his partner Saxe (Shane Johnson). MacLean shows her the phone and shows that there are no outgoing calls. Monet still advises him to ditch the old phone and gives him a new one.

At the meeting, Monet manages to keep her mouth shut for the most part until Whitman presses the right buttons while showing her photographs of people who came to the bar and were later found dead, getting her to react and drop the tidbit that she thinks was a member of GTG (Get That Guap) that took out Zeke. MacLean gets her to stop before she says anything that could further incriminate her.

Things get out of hand with Whitman bringing up Zeke and accusing Monet of leaving Milgram’s body so her dead son could find it, and Monet loses her cool. MacLean intervenes and tells Whitman he has to bounce. He points out that the breadcrumbs she possibly gave him could lead to more significant issues and asks Monet if they need to worry about Whitman. Monet suggests they need to bring in Riq for a conversation.

Saxe Is Always Around

When they meet up with Riq, they tell him what’s going on with Whitman and warn him to stay away from the penthouse, something he can’t do now.

Saxe notices Riq and Monet and snaps a quick pic on his cell phone before they even see.

Cane Flexes His Newfound Power Over His Daddy

Cane gets the family together at the penthouse and drops the photo of Diana that Obi gave him, letting them know that Noma knows all and that Obi will kill Diana if they don’t move all of Dante’s drugs.

Dru wonders what Cane did to cause this issue, but Cane quickly shifts the blame to Monet for killing Dante and says he has the plan to get them in the clear, but they have to do what he says and take what he gives them. Dru and Diana wonder who left Cane in charge and look at Lorenzo in disbelief at what is going on after he says they have to follow Cane’s lead.

Cane tells them they have little to move all of Noma’s drugs, and while this is happening, Dru is on Grindr setting up his next booty call. Cane suggests they take out Uncle Frank’s sons and steal their work. Dru is like nah, because they are family and suggests they take out the connect instead, so they can become their suppliers and avoid a full-out war they don’t have the bodies for.

When Dru suggests that things could get spooky with that plan, Cane tells him to chill and that he will handle it. Diana hits the pause button, indicating that Lorenzo should take care of it, and her dad tells her it’s Cane’s call.

A New Plan Comes Together

Riq’s new internship at Weston Holdings is paying off already. The young hustle takes notice of Ron Samuel Jenkins (Gbenga Akinnagbe), the world’s richest Black man. Brayden tells Riq they will meet him with Uncle Lucas (David Walton) to lure his money to Weston Holdings.

Keke (Moriah Brown) doesn’t think the meeting is a good idea and believes RSJ would see right through it; plus, she is uncomfortable with it. Lucas tells his assistant she can enjoy the spa package and leave. Keke gets even more upset when she realizes that Lucas plans to woo RSJ by throwing Black people in front of him.

With Keke out of the picture, Lucas sits down with Brayden and Riq to tell them the plan. RSJ shows up and keeps his meeting with Lucas very brief. Before he leaves, Riq manages to have a quick pow-wow session with RSJ and manages to impress him. He gives Riq some advice telling him that cutting the price of his product brings in more customers. Riq also leaves a good impression on RSJ, who points out that Lucas only brought him around because he is Black, and Riq says he knows.

On their way to the helicopter, Uncle Lucas spots two crypto investors, owners of Crash Coin, and tells them to kick rocks. Brayden takes notice.

Saxe Meets With Maclean’s Brother

Saxe is still on the case to get MacLean’s brother, Theo Rollins, out of jail. First of all, what the hell happened to Redman?

Saxe comes in with serious questions after reading the case file and seeing that Theo is nowhere near the height listed for perp in the file. Theo admits to knowing about the height discrepancy, and Saxe wonders why he would take a plea deal, knowing that asking if he did to protect someone?

Theo tells Saxe to leave because he feels he does not have to explain himself to the white attorney. With his new information, Saxe runs to MacLean.

We learn that Theo took the manslaughter charge for his younger brother so that MacLean could attend Columbia Law. The victim was the brother of a police officer.

After hearing MacLean come clean, Saxe understands that his brother took a bad plea deal and promises to help get his brother out of jail so he can get the medical treatment he needs.

Tate Snitches On Riq…Again

After another intense meeting with Whitman after learning MacLean filed a harassment complaint, Jenny and Blanca decide to visit Councilman Tate (Larenz state), who happens to be on a date with Professor Harper (Keesha Sharp). We learn the two were more than just friends, and it seems there is still something there.

The two starts kissing, but the intimate moment is interrupted by Jenny and Blanca, who have questions about Riq. Tate plays it off like he is not cooperating but lowkey snitches on Riq, telling them he is interning at Weston Holdings with Brayden, the drug dealer from Stansfield.

Tate gets Jenny and Blanca off his back for now, but you can bet he is still on their radar.

No Cap, All Frap

Riq and Brayden waste no time putting their new plan into motion. While showing off office space the Westons are not using, Riq suggests they use coffee to bring drugs to their Wall Street customers using dummy cups. Before executing the plan, they must run it by the Tejadas.

After some explanation, Cane and Dru are both down with the plan. Brayden further explains they will use Crash Coin to launder the cash. The credit card transactions won’t lead back to them. Dru and Cane will handle the street-level stuff and tell them about the plan to out Uncle Frank’s son’s drug suppliers and supplant them with themselves.

Everything is agreed upon, and before Brayden leaves, Cane tells him that he has to be one to kill the connect because he will be their alibi, being that he is white and it can’t be any of them to do it. Riq has no idea that this is the plan.

Brayden tells Effie what Cane told him, and eventually, they inform Riq, who feels Brayden can’t do it, but Effie says he has to. Riq says they will help Brayden pull off the job, and he will get the guns.

Brayden Is Not Built For This Life

They quickly learn that Brayden is not built for that life. Riq swoops in to save the day and kills him the connect, and they run away, but not before everyone sees that someone Black did the hit. They run into a nearby restaurant to hide.

Brayden apologizes for freezing. Riq tells him it’s all good, and he has his back. Brayden thanks him, steps away to catch a breather, and texts Cane, lying about getting the job done.

Riq and Effie talk about their futures, and Riq wonders if Effie still wants to reach her goal and get out. Effie is nervous for her boo, but Riq seems more confident than ever that they can move tons of weight and bring in a lot of money. He even believes they can be big-time hustlers on Stansfield, just land Effie seems to be on board with that idea.

Riq even suggests they could be like his mom and dad but smarter, telling his girlfriend that she could be just like his mom, who was the brains of the St. Patrick operation before it flopped.

We don’t know about him being more intelligent than his dad, but he was right business would be booming.

As soon as they set up the new No Cap, All Frap app, purchases start coming in. Their celebration is cut short when Brayden receives a text from Cane telling him they need to meet up. We will touch on this meeting in a bit.

Cane Learns The Truth

During a meeting with Uncle Frank’s boys, we learn that the person Dru is communicating with on Grindr is one of them, and they are on their way up.

We quickly learn that the person is Gordo, the ring leader, thanks to the tattoo on his wrist and the quick exchange with Dru telling him he has grown up, and Dru notices he is no longer fat. With that out the way, they get down to business, and the Gs leader points out their connect is dead, and Cane points out it could not have been them because the shooter was white.

Gordo tells Cane that’s not what they heard, and Dru steps in to say his brother was with him the entire night bagging product. That still doesn’t ease the tension, but Lorenzo also helps by saying it was a stupid kid who started the rumor that Uncle Frank would want their families working together and that Cane would be in charge of the operation.

After a brief huddle, Gordo says the majority rules, agrees to work with the Tejadas, and leaves. Dru does not feel the whole Cane being in charge and walks out. Before he can leave, Cane gives Lorenzo extra work because he feels what he told Gordo and his crew was extra.

Papi Lorenzo later gives that bag of drugs to Diana, telling her to move it at Stansfield, and she agrees. This comes after the convo with Effie, where she said she was not helping them. It looks like she is.

Brayden Owes Cane A Body

This brings us back to the text he sent Brayden telling him he needs to meet up. Cane sneaks up on Brayden, puts a gun to his head, and asks who took out the connect. He believes it was Riq, but Brayden continues to lie and dig a deeper hole, saying it was not Riq claiming it was just some random guy.

Cane then asks if Brayden killed Lauren, and he tells Cane that she is dead, and the less he knows, the better. Cane decides to let Brayden live but tells him he “owes him a body” and intends to collect.

Brayden runs off, and Cane calls Effie, leaving her a message telling her they need to talk.

Photo: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

