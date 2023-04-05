At least 20 treated after “smoke-related incident” at Beech Grove High School

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BEECH GROVE — A “smoke-related incident” at Beech Grove High School this afternoon led to at least 20 injuries, according to Mayor Dennis Buckley.

The Mayor explained that crews are still working to find the source of the incident within the school.

One student, Beech Grove High School senior Jose Cheshier, explained that he was at lunch when the event started.

“We got a big whiff of it. It stinks. It just smelled like gas,” Cheshier said.

According to a school statement, a school resource officer was first alerted to concerns about smoke coming from the girl’s bathroom.

The BGHS principal deployed a fire drill evacuation and within three minutes all students and staff were evacuated, the statement said.

