SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot have announced a spicy collaboration for the kids who grew up eating the OG meal that are now adults! Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at the Campbell Soup Company, stated “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”
The new flavor was made with millennials in mind and described as O-shaped pasta in tomato and cheese sauce with a mild-medium heat level.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot will be available for $1.59 at retailers nationwide this spring.
- Investigative Report Accuses Clarence Thomas Of Illegally Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire GOP Donor
- Coko Debuts A Blonde Baldie On Instagram
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- Donald Glover Tells Story Behind Liam Neeson’s ‘Atlanta’ Cameo, Being 30 Rock’s Diversity Hire, & More
- Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
- Meek Mill Responds to Donald Trump Using Same Lawyer as Him
- Bas Shares What Hip-Hop Means To Him, Favorite J. Cole Collab at Dreamville Fest
- Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot Announce Collaboration was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, Akon & More Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
-
Protect Angel Reese At All Costs
-
TV Meteorologist Barbie Bassett Allegedly Fired After “Fo Shizzle, My Nizzle” Remarks
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
Fits Everybody: SZA Shows Off Her Curves In New SKIMS Campaign