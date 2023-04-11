What's Hot

Midwest Leak & Trajik Drop Soundcheck 8

Midwest Magazine has a dope thing its been doing called "Sound Check"

Published on April 11, 2023

Midwest Magazine has a dope thing its been doing called “Sound Check” where they invite local artist in to perform their songs backed by the Brothers Footman band ….. This Episode listeted here is Sound Check 8 with Indy Legend Trajik who takes us on a ride thru his catalog along with answering some questions about his career among other things … Take a moment and check this out !!!

 

