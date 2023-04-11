April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Source : WishTv.com

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —

An event is coming up to raise awareness about child abuse in Indiana.

Community Leader at “Prevent Child Abuse Indiana,” Rhona Breman, and their Director, Jeff Wittman, joined us to talk about the Matt Breman Run. This run/walk will take place at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the Indianapolis Canal Walk.

Click To Read More