Leaders note 100% murder decrease in Butler-Tarkington neighborhood

Source : WishTv.com
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington neighborhood that has waged a long struggle against violent crime is marking one year without a murder.
Rev. Charles Harrison is an organizer of the Indianapolis 10 Point Coalition. He says April will mark the fifth time in eight years that the Butler-Tarkington area has seen a 100% reduction in murder. Click To Read More
