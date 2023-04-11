Leaders note 100% murder decrease in Butler-Tarkington neighborhood

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Source : WishTv.com

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington neighborhood that has waged a long struggle against violent crime is marking one year without a murder.

Rev. Charles Harrison is an organizer of the Indianapolis 10 Point Coalition. He says April will mark the fifth time in eight years that the Butler-Tarkington area has seen a 100% reduction in murder. Click To Read More