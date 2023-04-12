Freaknik Is Coming To Hulu & The Aunties Are Shooketh!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A new documentary is coming to Hulu and the aunties and uncles of Gen X are shook! Legendary artist and producer, Jermaine Dupri is teaming up with Hulu streaming service to release a documentary that will feature highlights of the iconic Freaknik festival. Dupri says the documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told will feature never before seen rare footage of those who patronized the event year after year.

The first every “Freaknik” was held in 1983 by the DC Metro club. It was created for students who couldn’t afford to travel during spring break but later gained popularity and by the mid-90s became a full out bash and one of Atlanta’s biggest block parties. The festival was shut down by the city in 1999 due to crime and rowdiness from outsiders traveling near and far to witness the event.

Black Twitter got a hold of the news and of course they had a lot to say. Many of those who frequented the event have now moved on to have families, work in high positions at work and because of this many are afraid of being exposed. We spoke to a woman who went viral for voicing her concerns on tiktok.

