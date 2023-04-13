Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been declared ‘missing’ and ‘endangered’ by police, according to TMZ.The 36-year-old actor was last seen driving his 2022 gray BMW near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Drake just finished a two-year probationary period for endangering children.

He reportedly started therapy in January, weeks after he was seen sucking on a balloon in the front seat of his parked car outside of his house for over 30 minutes while his son was also in the vehicle.

Soon after, according to Page Six, it was rumored that the actor and his wife Janet Von Schmeling had “separated” and were “headed for divorce.”

