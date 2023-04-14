Megan Thee Stallion’s Beef With 1501 Certified Entertainment Continues, Claims Carl Crawford Is Acting Funny With Her Coins

Megan Thee Stallion is still beefing with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that the Houston rapper is calling out her label, its owner Carl Crawford, and the execs because the money still looks funny.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Megan filed a new motion Thursday, raising all sorts of red flags about 1501’s bank accounts. In the docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop , she claims label head Crawford is lining his pockets with money earned off her hits … while she’s getting squat.

Her immediate concern is the company’s money is running low. Megan claims 1501’s primary account has less than $10,000 left in it, but much more than that was deposited. The exact amount is redacted in the documents, but Meg says it’s in the millions.

Megan Thee Stallion believes that 1501 Certified Entertainment is putting the money she is supposed to get into the pockets of Hip-Hop’s boogeymen, J. Prince, and Gee Roberson, who both are involved with the label.

This latest development in the Megan Thee Stallion versus 1501 Certified Entertainment comes after Carl Crawford copped pleas, claiming he was beefing with the “Big Ole Freak” crafter and Roc Nation’s boss, JAY-Z, for social media clout.

It is also the latest chapter in the ongoing legal drama between 1501 Certified Entertainment and Megan Thee Stallion. She is currently suing to get her royalties and freedom from the label. Per the celebrity gossip site, she fears the cash will be low when she wins the case.

She also is asking the judge to “appoint a third party to manage 1501’s finances.”

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty