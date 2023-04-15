True Or False Having Everything In His Mama Name Just Saved Him ??

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

There have been reports that the wife of soccer player Achraf Hakim has filed for divorce, seeking 50% of his earnings and real estate. However, it has also been alleged that Achraf has registered everything in his mother’s name and that 80% of his soccer earnings are deposited into her account. While the validity of these allegations is uncertain, it is clear that this divorce could potentially become a complicated legal matter. It remains to be seen how it will play out and what impact it will have on Achraf’s personal and professional life.