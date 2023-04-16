The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Freaknik, Racists, And More

A video of an American Airlines passenger allegedly throwing a fuss about being denied a cocktail and getting ejected from a flight has gone popular on social media. When he haggles with them to stay on the plane. The man was seen in the video being removed from his first-class seat by police officers. The cops warn the passenger to leave the airplanes but he stubbornly refuses. Eventually, causing him to be dragged from the aircraft in tears and ultimately detained. The event brings to light the ongoing discussion about airline regulations governing alcohol use and disruptive passenger conduct.