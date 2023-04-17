INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is critically injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.
According to Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), 11 units were dispatched to Cedar Common Apartments on Harcourt Road after multiple calls of an explosion turned apartment fire.
Upon arrival, crews located an adult female, who was able to self-evacuate from the apartment unit where the fire first broke out. IFD says she sustained minor injuries.
Crews also located another adult female, who resided in the apartment next door. She was transported to St. Vincent in critical condition after being found semi-conscious.
IFD says an oxygen canister is believed to be the cause of the explosion, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Read more from WRTV here
Woman critically injured in explosion turned apartment fire on Indy’s north side was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications
-
You Wasn’t Outside: 16 Rap Albums Turning 20 Years Old In 2023
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”