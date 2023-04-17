Lil Durk Lil Durk and Amazon Music are collaborating in providing two Chicago students with $50,000 scholarships each to attend Howard University. The two winners were announced during his performance at HU’s Spring 2023 YardFest.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
The two students were chosen from a group of 20 who took part in Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. In addition to that, the Chicago native will contribute $250,000 to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence Grant aka the GRACE Grant, a program designed to assist students in need of tuition assistance. See more about the GRACE Grant in the video below.
Apply for Howard’s GRACE Grant Here
Click Here For More Information on Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program
READ MORE:
- Many IPS schools are losing nurses staffed through IU Health, prompting parent concerns
- Black Teacher Residency program aims to diversify Indiana educator pool
- Nick Cannon Surprises HBCU Scholars By Eliminating Their Outstanding Student Loan Debt
- NBA Player LaMelo Ball Launches Scholarship Fund In Partnership With Roc Nation School
- Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program
- Mastercard Donates $5M To Spelman, Morehouse For Black Entrepreneurship Center
- School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy League-Educated Black Mom’s Qualifications
- Promised Billions In Funding, HBCUs Get Short End of Stick In New Budget Proposal
- Keshia Knight Pulliam, Terrence Jenkins Team Up To Empower HBCU Students
- NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Teams Up With Clorox To Support Educators
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications
-
You Wasn’t Outside: 16 Rap Albums Turning 20 Years Old In 2023
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”