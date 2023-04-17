Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Singer Kem stopped by The Morning Hustle with Lore’l and Kyle! He brought his new book, Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption. The book chronicles the singers life, tough battle with drugs and redemption and recovery. Kem was sleeping on the streets of Detroit, having a breakdown the day he got signed by Motown, and his thirty-two year sobriety.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Today he’s sober and on top of the music game but the singer says it’s very important that he shares his journey with those who may be suffering in silence. His new book is available everywhere. Our new host, Kyle made sure to ask the crooner to drop his famous line before he left! Kyle didn’t sound so bad either! Listen below and check the full interview.

RELATED:Kem Talks New Book, “Share My Life,”Beating Addiction, Finding Love & More!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Kem Sings His Famous “Hey Girl” Line! was originally published on themorninghustle.com