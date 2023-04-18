Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service offers free vegetable and flower seeds for at-home gardens

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service has returned for the 2023 spring and summer season.

“The seed library is a library within a library,” Glory Perez, with IndyPL said.

The Seed Library Service allows Hoosiers to take home free vegetable, flower and herb seeds to plant in at-home gardens. The library limits 25 seed packets per household.

The Seed Library will offer over 40 different seeds including:

Marigold

Milkweed

Sunflower

Basil

Cilantro

Oregano

Turnip

Carrots

Cucumbers

Green beans

Peppers

Pumpkins

Zucchini squash

Tomatoes

And more

Seeds will be offered at 19 public library branches.

Perez said some of the library branches offering the seeds are in food deserts and having these seeds in a big deal for the neighborhood.

