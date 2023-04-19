Noblesville Teen & Ex-School Shooter Accused of Assault

A Noblesville teen who was facing charges for a May 2018 school shooting is now in bigger trouble. The teen was 13 years old at the time of the shooting in May. He is now facing accusations of assault while behind bars. In May 2018, he opened fire on his class shooting one girl multiple times, and his science teacher, Jason Seaman three times.
Although there was a huge act of violence, noon was killed in the shooting. The incident occurred at Noblesville West Middle School. After the shooting, the boy was sent to a juvenile facility. He was waiting to be released to his parents on house arrest however, prosecutors are now taking action for this to not happen. This is all due to the assault done behind bars.
The judge agreed to hold the boy allowing a continuance until things can be decided.
Investigations are still underway. The next hearing is on April 27, 2023.
