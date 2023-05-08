Win 2 Ticket To The Snake Pit!

The ultimate party in motorsports – the Snake Pit presented by Coors Light – is back on Indianapolis 500 Race Day as the launching pad for a sizzling summer. You don’t want to miss this festival of fun, friends, and some of the greatest live EDM acts on Earth. The perfect party is waiting for you! The 2023 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light will feature a lineup of global electronic music superstars headlining the Race Day concert Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Enter below to win tickets!
All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 or older.
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos