Win 2 Ticket To The Snake Pit!

The ultimate party in motorsports – the Snake Pit presented by Coors Light – is back on Indianapolis 500 Race Day as the launching pad for a sizzling summer. You don’t want to miss this festival of fun, friends, and some of the greatest live EDM acts on Earth. The perfect party is waiting for you! The 2023 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light will feature a lineup of global electronic music superstars headlining the Race Day concert Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 or older.
