Win 2 Ticket To The Snake Pit!

The ultimate party in motorsports – the Snake Pit presented by Coors Light – is back on Indianapolis 500 Race Day as the launching pad for a sizzling summer. You don’t want to miss this festival of fun, friends, and some of the greatest live EDM acts on Earth. The perfect party is waiting for you! The 2023 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light will feature a lineup of global electronic music superstars headlining the Race Day concert Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Enter below to win tickets!
All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 or older.
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Vice Media, Ex Billion-Dollar Company, Files for Bankruptcy
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Eskenazi Health and HOT 100.9 are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!