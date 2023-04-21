RELATED: Manhunt Underway In Gaston County After Overnight Shooting
The shooting occurred Tuesday (April 18) in Gaston County.
Queen City News reports, 6-year-old Kinsley White was shot in the face and medics pulled bullet fragments from her cheek.
Her father, William White, was shot in the back and is still in the hospital as of Thursday evening, listed in stable condition. His relatives told QC News, he has damage to one of his lungs and his liver.
Singletary faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious damage, and one count of felon in possession of a handgun.
Man accused of shooting 6-year-old, parents in Gastonia arrested In Florida was originally published on mix1079.com
