The New Orleans rapper also adds how it is hard to make it out of the neighborhood he is from. Many fans have been adamant about Rob making the XXL Freshman cover for the last two years.
XXL Freshman Cover Predictions
Will this be the year? Rob49 believes so, “They need to f*ck with me this year man, the right way! This is the year, last year was too early”. Rob campaigns for his fellow NO artists friends Neno Calvin & Stone Cold Jzzle to make the XXL cover as well.
Months after getting shot in Miami during a French Montana music video, Rob has shaken it off and got backdropping music! ‘Hate It Or Love It” is 49’s latest single featuring DaBaby.
Rob49 Was in The Army?! [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
