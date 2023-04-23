Celebrity News

Yung Miami Shuts Instagram Down In A Sheer Black Look For ‘Fight Night’

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram showing off her effortless style in a mesh bodysuit for "fight night."

Published on April 23, 2023

2023 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram this weekend absolutely serving in a mesh black look that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable mesh ensemble while posing for Instagram.

The mesh look fit the beauty like a glove and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process. She paired the sparkly black look with black undergarments and black, sparkly heels that matched the entire bodysuit perfectly. Of course, the rapper served face and body while modeling the look for the ‘Gram as she posed in a chair and in front of a mirror to show off her killer style.As for her hair, she rocked her usual jet black locs in a sleek and straight style middle part that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots.

Check out the stylish photo dump below.

She also shared a video of herself having the time of her life as she prepared for “Fight Night” in Las Vegas last night.

Check it out below.

Caresa please, let us breathe! She looks too good!

Yung Miami Shuts Instagram Down In A Sheer Black Look For ‘Fight Night’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

