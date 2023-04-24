Drake Adds 12 New Dates To ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 Savage

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s highly-anticipating new It’s All A Blur tour due this summer just got bigger. On Monday, April 24, Live Nation announced that the 6 God added 12 new dates to his tour with 21 Savage.

Citing high demand, the It’s All A Blur tour, which is presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite, will kick off a couple of weeks later than originally planned. The Toronto rapper has added fourth shows in both Inglewood and Brooklyn while Glendale and Nashville will be getting second shows. Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte have all been added as new dates.

The original New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta dates have all been pushed to the tail end of tour and are now between September 14, 2023, and October 2, 2023. The tour will now start on Thursday, June 29 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The tour will run for several months before concluding with a couple of dates at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in early October.

If you’re looking for tickets, which already had fans feeling a way…:

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 28 starting at 12pm local time at drakerelated.com. Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: Tickets for the new U.S. dates are available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10 pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.



SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010.

The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, April 27 starting at 10 am local time until 10 pm local time at sprite.com. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information.



Check out the full tour schedule below:

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

* 21 Savage not on this date.

+ Rescheduled dates.

New dates are bolded.

