PA State Police Issue Warrant for ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera

Pennsylvania state police for looking the 43-year-old former Jackass star. The warrant was issued following an alleged physical altercation, that took place in Pocopson Township. According to EW. Margera was involved in a physical falling-out with someone who endured minor injuries. Margera fled the scene before authorities arrived into an unknown “wooded area”.
Bam Margera has been arrested twice last month. Margera was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and later that month, was arrested again for public intoxication.
Margera is facing over five criminal charges. one count of simple assault, one count of harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another.
Margera has not been located yet.
