Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat brought her high-fashion flare to the Time100 Gala, serving 10s across the board. The rapper has been MIA for the last couple of months, but she resurfaced to give us a chic, edgy glam combo on the red carpet, followed by a racy performance ensemble during the gala.

The award-winning rapper wore a sheer black and pastel purple Valentino SS23 gown, with red leather opera gloves and jewelry by Messika.

In true Doja Cat fashion, the artist made a statement with her beauty beat. Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas created a slightly gothic look with bold inner-eye accents and he completed the look with over-lined lips that emphasized her lips.

During the gala, Doja Cat hit the stage for a performance. She matched her gothic glam with an all black ensemble. There were many celebrities in attendance, including Tiffany Haddish, who stopped to pose with the rapper backstage.

The Kiss Me More singer is one of the one hundred people honored as the World’s Most Influential People for Time100. The gala celebrated each of the honorees and their achievements.

We’re obsessed with Doja Cat’s look. She takes style risks and dresses to the beat of her own fashionable drum. We stan!

DON’T MISS…

8 Times Doja Cat Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Doja Cat Sports A Mustache To The Viktor & Rolf’s Show During Paris Fashion Week

6 Times Doja Cat’s Unique Style Left Us Inspired

Michael B. Jordan, Doja Cat, And More Named In ‘Time 100 The World’s Most Influential People’ Issue

Doja Cat Serves Edgy Glam At The Time100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com