Rihanna Is A Beauty And Style Icon At CinemaCon 2023

The starlet looked amazing in a denim-washed FW2023 oversized Y Project frock. She paired the shapeless garment with a pair of denim boots, which matched her ensemble perfectly.
Get Rihanna’s Beauty Look
As for glam, she wore Fenty Beauty, of course. Her look was done by Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist.
“We went with a fresh spring-inspired complexion that was perfectly sculpted and poppin’ with a pastel cheek and paired it with a blue eye and thick lash, as a sweet nod for her new movie announcement moment,” said Ono.
First, Ono prepped Rihanna’s skin with Fenty Skin’s Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment. She opted for Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence for extra hydration.Shop Now Shop Now
Next, Ono employed her “double-blur technique” for a soft matte, pore-diffused finish by layering her go-to foundation products. She used Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 320 and the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation in 300.Shop Now Shop Now
Then Ono applied her favorite springtime blush + bronzer duo. She used the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in “Petal Poppin” and Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Bajan Gyal”.Shop Now Shop Now
Then, Ono created a perfect blue eye makeup look using a mixture of the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in “Lady Lagoon” and “Bad Bride”.Shop Now
Next, she added Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in “Cuz I’m Black” with several coats of the new Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara.Shop Now Shop Now
Finally, for Rihanna’s lips, Ono used the cult-favorite Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in “$weet Mouth”.Shop Now
