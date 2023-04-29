Congrats to Indy’s Own Dawand Jones on being Drafted to the NFL

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

On April 29th, 2023, Dawand Jones fulfilled a lifelong dream by being drafted to the National Football League (NFL) by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round. Jones, a former high school football standout at Ben Davis, and a college football player at Ohio State, has now been given the opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage in American football.

At Ben Davis High School, Jones was a highly sought-after prospect, standing at an impressive 6’8″ and 360 pounds. During his time there, he earned All-State honors as an offensive lineman and was named to the IndyStar Super Team. Jones was heavily recruited by several Division I programs, ultimately choosing to continue his football career at Ohio State.

At Ohio State, Jones quickly established himself as a vital member of the offensive line. He started all 13 games during his sophomore season and helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff appearance. His size and athleticism made him a force to be reckoned with on the field and earned him recognition as one of the best offensive linemen in college football.

Now, as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Jones has the opportunity to showcase his skills at the highest level of football. As a fourth-round pick, he will need to work hard to earn a spot on the roster and prove that he belongs in the NFL. Luckily, he will have a familiar face on the team in quarterback Deshaun Watson, who took to social media to congratulate Jones on his draft selection, saying “Welcome bruh bruh.”

Jones will be tasked with protecting Watson and opening up holes for the Browns’ running backs. With his size and strength, he should be up to the task. If he can adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL, Jones has the potential to become a key player for the Browns and help them reach their goals.

In conclusion, Dawand Jones’ journey from high school standout to college star to NFL draft pick is a testament to his hard work and dedication. As he embarks on his professional career with the Cleveland Browns, he will have the opportunity to prove that he belongs in the league and make a name for himself as one of the best offensive linemen in football.