Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis native and Warren Central graduate Julius Brents has just been drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL draft. Brents, who played college football at both Iowa & Kansas State, is a talented cornerback with a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.

Brents was a standout player at Warren Central High School, where he earned multiple accolades for his performance on the football field. He was a two-time all-state selection and was named the Marion County Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. Brents’ athleticism and skill caught the attention of college recruiters.

Juju Spent his First 3yrs at Iowa and last 2 at Kansas State, Brents proved to be a reliable and effective cornerback. While at Iowa, He played in all 12 games during his freshman year, making four starts and recording 27 tackles and one interception. In his sophomore year, Brents played in nine games and had 15 tackles and two interceptions. Unfortunately, his junior year was cut short due to injury, but he bounced back in his senior year, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Despite the injury setback, Brents remained determined to pursue his NFL dreams. He participated in the NFL combine and impressed scouts with his speed, agility, and technique. The Indianapolis Colts took notice and decided to select him in the 2023 NFL draft.

Brents’ selection by the Colts is particularly meaningful for the young athlete, as he is now able to play for his hometown team. He has expressed excitement and gratitude at the opportunity to represent Indianapolis on the field and to play alongside some of the NFL’s most talented players.

As Brents begins his professional football career with the Colts, he will have the opportunity to continue to develop his skills and make a name for himself as a top-performing cornerback. With his determination, talent, and hometown pride, Brents is sure to be a fan favorite in Indianapolis for years to come.