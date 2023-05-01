The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH

CLOSE
The Morning Hustle has your chance to win $1000 and a trip to Birthday Bash in ATL!
How to Enter:
- Go to TheMorningHustle.com and sign up to play
- Text CASH to 71007 and receive a link to sign up to play
- Contestants will be called to play and have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly.
- The grand prize winner will fly to Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.
More from Hot 100.9
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Twitter Reacts to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 7th Round KO of Ryan Garcia