After netting a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with his first album, Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz solidified his standing as a critical cog in the R&B circuit, so much so that a year later, he and UnitedMasters agreed on an unprecedented partnership to form a new creative agency as a hub for his upcoming endeavors.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
A source close to the situation tells Billboard that the deal is rumored to be valued at close to $50 million.
“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” UnitedMasters founder Steve Stoute tells Billboard. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
Along with his new partnership, Brent Faiyaz will embark on a world tour later this summer. Titled F–k the World, It’s a Wasteland, the multidate trek will arrive in major markets, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin, Paris, and Milan. Tickets will be available for the general public on May 5.
READ MORE:
- So, What Exactly is Cinco de Mayo?
- Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”, jury rules
- Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters
- ‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Opens Up About Punching Monet: ‘For Diana, It Was Rewarding’
- Ditch The Summer Blues: 10 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health
- Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32
- 1 Killed, at Least 3 Injured in Active Atlanta Shooting
- Chanel Iman And Boyfriend Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together
- Patrick Mahomes Little Brother Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos