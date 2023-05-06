Chloë Bailey Performs In A Custom L.O.C.A Bodysuit

She paired the look with nude heels to match the color scheme and accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she switched up her signature locs and wore them pulled back away from her face in a long, flowing ponytail. She also donned glamourous makeup with glitter eye shadow and a nude lip to enhance her natural beauty as she took the stage.The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “4 + 4 = 8 THAT MFN TOUR UP

Check out the stylish look below.

“Musical royalty ,” one of the singer’s followers wrote underneath the fashionable pic while others wrote, “Ate and left no crumbs ” and “ ATE IT TF UP love youuuu” to share their love for the look.

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest on stage ensemble?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie