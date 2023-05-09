17-year-old dies from sand hole collapse on North Carolina beach

Authorities in coastal North Carolina are investigating the death of a teen who became stuck in a sand hole. This is the latest death from the sand holes that continues to take the lives of young people, according to AP News.

The 17-year-old man died Saturday (May 6) afternoon near Frisco, a small tourist town on the Outer Banks that sits along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.

According to the park service, park rangers responded to a 911 call about a teenager trapped in a hole dug in a back-dune area behind the beach’s main dune along the Atlantic Ocean.

The young man was buried underneath several feet of sand after a neighboring dune collapsed into the hole.

Rangers and other emergency personnel worked with family members to rescue the teen while also performing CPR. They attempt to revive the teen from Chesapeake, Virginia but was unsuccessful.

“We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff,” the park service said in a statement on Saturday.

